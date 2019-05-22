Grand piano scholarship presented to Campbell River pianist

Julie Matsuzawa has been announced as the 2019 Dorothy Brealey Memorial Scholarship winner.

This $1000 scholarship, administered by the Campbell River Friends of Music is awarded every year to a piano student in memory of Dorothy Brealey, a much-loved local piano teacher.

Julie, the daughter of Hiro and Miyuki Matsuzawa also won the 2019 Ruth Scott Memorial Chopin Competition, an annual tribute to Scott and her love of Chopin’s music.

Matsuzawa studies piano with Shelley Roberts and advanced theory with Sandy Havelaar. Matsuzawa will be representing the North Island Festival of Performing Arts at the upcoming Provincials in Chilliwack in the senior piano division. In July she will attend the Victoria Summer Academy for two weeks.

Matsuzawa plans on taking her ARCT Piano Performance Diploma next January, before graduating from Carihi.