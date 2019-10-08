Grammy winner Alex Cuba comes to Penticton

This fall Penticton will be treated to the sights and sounds of Juno and Latin Grammy Award winner Alex Cuba, tours Western Canada for his new album Sublime.
The three time Grammy nominee is known for his songwriting, musicianship, and collaboration with other Canadian and international artists. Cuba’s seventh studio album features numerous duets, including Pablo Milanés and Omara Portuondo as well as up and coming artists such as Silvana Estrada and Alex Ferreira.
Cuba will perform at The Dream Cafe on Nov. 8.
Other 2019 tour dates include:
- Nov. 6 – Vancouver, Kay Meek Theatre
- Nov 7 – Kamloops, CJs
- Nov 8 – Penticton, Dream Cafe
- Nov 9 – Rossland, Flying Steam-shovel
- Nov 13 – Canmore, Communitea Cafe
- Nov 14 – Red Deer, Bo’s
- Nov 15 – Calgary, Festival Hall
- Nov 16 – Edmonton, Festival Place
- Nov 19 – Saskatoon, The Basement
- Nov 22 – Winnipeg, West End Cultural Centre
- Nov 23 – Regina, Artesia
