Grammy winner Alex Cuba comes to Penticton

The Latin singer will perform Nov. 8 at the Dream Cafe

This fall Penticton will be treated to the sights and sounds of Juno and Latin Grammy Award winner Alex Cuba, tours Western Canada for his new album Sublime.

The three time Grammy nominee is known for his songwriting, musicianship, and collaboration with other Canadian and international artists. Cuba’s seventh studio album features numerous duets, including Pablo Milanés and Omara Portuondo as well as up and coming artists such as Silvana Estrada and Alex Ferreira.

Cuba will perform at The Dream Cafe on Nov. 8.

Other 2019 tour dates include:

Nov. 6 – Vancouver, Kay Meek Theatre

Nov 7 – Kamloops, CJs

Nov 8 – Penticton, Dream Cafe

Nov 9 – Rossland, Flying Steam-shovel

Nov 13 – Canmore, Communitea Cafe

Nov 14 – Red Deer, Bo’s

Nov 15 – Calgary, Festival Hall

Nov 16 – Edmonton, Festival Place

Nov 19 – Saskatoon, The Basement

Nov 22 – Winnipeg, West End Cultural Centre

Nov 23 – Regina, Artesia

READ MORE: South Okanagan man turns circus skills to life lessons

@Jen_zeejen.zielinski@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.