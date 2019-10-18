Grab your Lederhosen, Penticton Oktoberfest is tomorrow!

The 10th annual event is hosted at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and kicks off Penticton Beer Week

Decked out in Bavarian gear was Hurts Wiseman (left) and Thea Schrank (right) at a previous Penticton Oktoberfest. The event will be held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort conference centre on Oct. 29. (Western News file photo)

Time to grab some buds, brats and brews because it’s the 10th annual Penticton Oktoberfest on Saturday.

The event is the official kick-off of the inaugural Penticton Beer Week and takes place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the venue’s east ballroom.

Live music by The Beer Barrels and Uncorked are sure to have the crowd on their feet throughout the evening, and attendees can try some German-style cuisine such as weisswurst, german potato salad and, of course, sauerkraut. Beer will be supplied by Bad Tattoo Brewing, Cannery Brewing Company and McClelland Premium Imports while Hester Creek Winery will be catering to the wine crowd.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Lederhosen or Drindls, and tickets are available in advance for $37.50 each at the hotel’s front desk or online. Ticket prices at the door the night of are $42.50 each, and prices do not include facility fee and tax.

