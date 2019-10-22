Grab a glass and laugh along at Giggle and Grapes at Penticton’s TIME Winery

The Giggle and Grapes Comedy Show at Penticton’s TIME Winery is sure to tickle your funny bone. Enjoy some of the winery’s many wines and food features and take in the stand-up acts by Brittany Lyseng and Velina Taskov. (Photo from Unsplash)

Time to sit back and enjoy some stand-up comedy with your wine at the Giggles and Grapes Comedy Show at TIME Winery.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 24 with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. The night will feature comedy by stand-up comics Britanny Lyseng and Velina Taskov. According to a release from the winery, Lyseng is currently ranked amongst the top eight comedians in Canadan and Taskov was recently voted Okanagan’s top comic of 2019.

“Brittany Lyseng is a nationally touring stand-up comedian. She can be heard on CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud, Sirius XM and seen on Kevin Hart’s LOL network. Brittany’s down-to-earth view of the world is capturing audiences across Canada and has earned her a place at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal, JFL Northwest in Vancouver, as well as multiple appearances at her hometown YYCOMEDY festival in Calgary, Alberta,” states the event website. “Brittany’s humble beginnings as tradesmen are apparent in her unique delivery and a one-of-a-kind view of the world. Brittany is currently ranked among the top 8 comedians in Canada after placing in the 2018 SiriusXM’s Next Top Comic atToronto’s JFL42.

“Velina Taskov, a Kelowna transplant originally from Melbourne, Australia. Taskov, a vet technician by day, brings her comedic presence to the stage with finely tuned observations about life in Canada, curiously defined as from dating to dead dogs. She was recently voted Okanagan’s top comic 2019 and the winner of JFL NW 2019 Outsiders show.”

Tickets are $20 each and include a welcome beverage for each attendee. TIME wines and food features will be available for purchase throughout the event. To purchase your ticket or for more information, click here.

