‘Good showing’ for theatre on first weekend

The South Cariboo Theatre had a fairly good showing last weekend when it reopened to the public.

Owner Jacquie McKay said 10-15 people showed up for each movie last weekend and “have been pretty good about social distancing.”

The theatre is following COVID-19 guidelines by removing every second row, providing hand sanitizer stations and placing the concession behind plexiglass. McKay said she is also planning to place plexiglass between the VIP recliners.

“This was a test week to see the patterns or whatever,” she said.

The theatre is running old movies at $3 each for now until business picks up. Shows will run Thursday to Sunday. Next week’s movies, starting Aug. 21, will be Jurassic Park and Jaws. A full concession, minus the cotton candy, is also on offer.

