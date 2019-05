The Kitimat General Hospital Foundation is the most recent organization to benefit from Kitimatians’ appetites for tasty steaks cooked to perfection – $1,500 in fact, the proceeds from last month’s Mason’s steak night.

The cheque was handed to the foundation on Friday, April 26, at the latest steak night.

The steak night was well organized, with help from the Daughters of the Nile who sold desserts and Kitimat’s Dynamic Gymnastics club whose members delivered the steaks to the hungry crowd.