Golden Palette art show and sale to shine at Cultus Lake

Vic Janzen works on a piece of art during the Golden Palette Club’s weekly meetup at Cultus Lake Community Hall on Tuesday. The group is having is annual art show and sale this weekend. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A Chilliwack art club that meets every week to paint, draw and create in a social environment is gearing up for its annual show and sale this weekend.

The Golden Palette Club’s Multi-Media Art Show and Sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 5.

The group has been around for more than 40 years and has been meeting at Cultus Lake Community Hall for most of its existence. This weekend’s art event will also be at the hall.

All original artwork will be for sale that day including: acrylics, watercolours, oils, pastels, pen and ink, cards, jewelry, and other artistic items. There will also be door prizes, goodies, coffee and tea.

The Golden Palette Club’s multimedia art show and sale takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 at Cultus Lake Community Hall (4220 Columbia Valley Rd.) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The club meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and currently has 30 members. Others can join the club as spots become available. There is an annual fee. For more info, or to have your name added to the wait list, contact Charlene Snider at lcsnider@shaw.ca or 604-769-2444.

