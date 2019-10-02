Vic Janzen works on a piece of art during the Golden Palette Club’s weekly meetup at Cultus Lake Community Hall on Tuesday. The group is having is annual art show and sale this weekend. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Golden Palette art show and sale to shine at Cultus Lake

Chilliwack art group, the Golden Palette Club, brings annual show to Cultus Lake Community Hall

A Chilliwack art club that meets every week to paint, draw and create in a social environment is gearing up for its annual show and sale this weekend.

The Golden Palette Club’s Multi-Media Art Show and Sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 5.

The group has been around for more than 40 years and has been meeting at Cultus Lake Community Hall for most of its existence. This weekend’s art event will also be at the hall.

All original artwork will be for sale that day including: acrylics, watercolours, oils, pastels, pen and ink, cards, jewelry, and other artistic items. There will also be door prizes, goodies, coffee and tea.

The Golden Palette Club’s multimedia art show and sale takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 at Cultus Lake Community Hall (4220 Columbia Valley Rd.) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The club meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and currently has 30 members. Others can join the club as spots become available. There is an annual fee. For more info, or to have your name added to the wait list, contact Charlene Snider at lcsnider@shaw.ca or 604-769-2444.

Â 

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Yellow Point Drama Group staging ‘Importance of Being Earnest’
Next story
New David Suzuki film screens in Parksville

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Governments blast NDP over funds switch

    Local leaders criticized the provincial government following its announcement that funds would be taken out of the Rural Dividend Program and diverted to aid for communities with declining sawmills.

  • Spruce beetles a growing concern, government says

    Many forest stands in parts of the Bulkley-Nechako region are vulnerable to spruce beetle attacks, as government officials told a Regional District board of directors meeting on Sept. 5.

  • Coastal GasLink to meet with Houston council

    Issues connected to pipeline construction to be discussed

  • Ferry service essential to community, labour board hears

    Residents hope the regular service of the Francois Lake ferry can be maintained amid a labour dispute between the vessel's staff and the employer.

  • Houston declared ‘age friendly’

    Steps taken to improve quality of life for seniors

  • We need a rototiller

    The Houston Community Garden held their fall harvest BBQ last week, Sept. 24. Everyone harvested their beds and started prepping for the winter season. "Over all it was a good year, the only crop that didn't do well were the carrots. Houston Community garden has a total of 52 beds between the two sites and there is also one large plot that is planted to sell produce at the Houston Farmers market. The produce from the individual beds goes to the participant that maintained them. The produce from the main bed is sold to help maintain the garden. If there is any left after the last farmers market we will donate the vegetables to the local soup kitchen," said Jennifer Williams, Adult Literacy from Houston Link to Learning. She went on to say, "Houston Link to Learning has run the community garden for approximately 15 years. We rely on volunteers to help us maintain it. If anyone is interested in helping out next year or would like to apply for a garden bed, follow us on Facebook in the spring and look for our registration dates. Right now we are in need of someone with a rototiller. Curly's Lawn and Garden donated his time for many years but is unable to continue so if anyone could do that for us that would be great." Please call Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

    The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge