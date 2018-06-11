Golden gets tiny glimpse into Ymir fest with first Summer Kicks show

Golden Star Staff

The first show of the Summer Kicks series takes off this Wednesday, June 13 at Spirit Square, featuring a handful of artists from the Tiny Lights Festival in Ymir.

These artists were chosen to play at the multi-venue festival in the small Kootenay town, and will travel to Golden to give the town a glimpse of the talent from Tiny Lights.

The Wolfe is an award-winning, all-female trio of indie rockers with high energy and a sound reminiscent of Metric, the Cranberries, and U2. The band was Canada’s fourth finalist for CBC Searchlight last year, and is described as haunting vocals, delayed guitar, gritty bass lines and engaging rhythms. The young trio is touring after the release of their second EP, Strange Words.

In the past, they have entertained crowds at New Creek Music Festival, the Regina Folk Festival, and Gateway Music Festival. They have played alongside acts like Tegan and Sara and Lights.

West Kootenays twangy roots rocker Steve Brockley comes to Golden with his four piece band to bring deftly blended elements of country, soul, and folk. Brockley is a multi instrumentalist on the album, and is based out of the West Kootenays, and with his band, they play music that feels genuine and integral to life.

Elegant finger picking with a honeyed voice describes Maddie Storvold, an Albertan singer and songwriter. Born in Cold Lake, Storvold moved to Dubai at a young age, and spent her youth travelling and playing music in bars and hostels. She has stuck true to her Canadian roots, and a background in spoken-word poetry and a degree from Western University in literature and philosophy, she possesses striking nuance and depth in her lyrics.

In between all of these artists who are visiting from out of town, locals Krysta and the Krybabys will share their talents to entertain concert goers.

The frist Summer Kicks show is this Wednesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. If it rains, go to the Civic Centre, otherwise be prepared to bring comfortable seating, as the available seating fills up fast.