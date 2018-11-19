Golden Collective’s Winty Fresh returns to blow people away

The Pickups was one of many bands performing in Golden Collective's Winty Fresh show.

Winty Fresh is back, and brings a crisp coolness with it.

Along with local musicians and DJs, Winty Fresh is bringing in the High Kicks from Calgary this year to complement all of the acts throughout the night and bring some real fuzzy rock and roll.

The evolution of music will begin at 6 p.m. on November 23 at the Rockwater with solo acts G7 and Mellie Jane. From there, it will add some percussion with Broken Brothers and Smalltown Revival.

Then, it gets heavier with Alexander Overdrive, and the High Kicks closing out the live music portion of the night. From there, people will be able to dance the night away to DJs Friend of the Night and Happy Medium.

“Last year was the first installment of the Winty Fresh concept. It was an incredible success, considering it was just out on a whim,” said organizer Pablo Euphoria.

Last year, locals The Pickups and Carl Trinkwon played to the exciting crowd, along with many other local musicians.

“It was a really stellar lineup. This year, I wanted to up that, so I’ve gotten the High Kicks from Calgary, which are crazy, double-fuzz bass kind of rock and roll,” Euphoria said.

It is important to Euphoria when he is planning an event that it has the right flow to it, so Winty Fresh will start out a little quieter with solo acts, and slowly get more pumped up throughout the night.

“Of course, we will take the night away with some… well known to town, good house DJs,” he said. “My idea for this one, if you have good flow it might keep people around, and people might be more enticed to want to stick around. Start with the nice slow stuff.”

Winty Fresh transformed the Rockwater into a winter wonderland last year, and Euphoria hopes to add a few extra elements to the scene for it’s second installment. Arielle’s Art and Design will provide facepainting for people at the event, and he hopes to get a photo booth going so people can document the evening.

“It’s going to be as interactive as I can possibly make it,” Euphoria said.

An additional excitement for Euphoria is bringing together so many past and present jam night hosts.

“The combination of Broken Brothers, which was formerly Broken Down Suitcase with Eric Larocque and Ben Caldwell from Folk Road Show, those guys used to host jam nights when I got to town seven years ago,” Euphoria said. “Myself, John Jenkins, and [Larocque], it’s three generations of jam night hosts all in one room. For me, that’s kind of special.”

The event is open by donation on November 23 at the Rockwater. All ages are welcome until 10 p.m.

“It’s going to be a good evening. It’s going to be bedazzled,” Euphoria said, adding that the donations will go back to the artists at the event.