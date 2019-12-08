Gogo Band rings in the new year in Crofton with high-energy show

The group 5 Whiskeys Deep has a date for the new year to play at the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton. (Photo submitted)

Seasonal fare at the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton includes more great shows and a party atmosphere all the time.

“I have a few less shows in the next couple of months due to the busy Christmas season,” noted Berry Music Company Ltd. owner Patricia Berry, who’s also the general manager/marketing executive of the pub. “We are focused more on large group parties.”

But there’s still some great entertainment in the lead-up to Christmas, including another appearance by pub regulars Blue Moon Marquee composed of A.W. Cardinal (vocals/guitar) and Jasmine Colette (vocals/bass/drums).

They’ll be joined for their Friday, Dec. 13 performance by special guests Morgan Onda and Torben Holm-Pedersen. Tickets are $20 in advance at Eventbrite or $25 at the door.

“The stage is set for a most unforgettable evening,” Berry enthused.

The last show before Christmas features Daniel Wesley with David Bitonti Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 at Showpass or $30 at the door.

Wesley’s music has always been labelled as a call to live life to the fullest and he always does that with his performances.

Osborne Bay Pub will be hosting a big New Year’s Eve bash Tuesday, Dec. 31 with a three-course dinner and live music for $65 per person.

The David Gogo Band will provide the first-class entertainment it’s known for, beginning at 9 p.m.

Contact the pub for more information or to make a required booking at 250-324-2245.

The lineup for the start of the new year includes: Arbutus Roots with Vogue Villains Saturday, Jan. 11 followed by 5 Whiskeys Deep Jan. 18 and Lazy Mike and Carson Mallon Jan. 24.

Arbutus Roots brings its West Coast rooted lyrics and acoustic instruments to the stage. Vogue Villains were formed in the summer of 2017, taking an alt-rock stance.

Based on southern Vancouver Island, 5 Whiskeys Deep is a high energy classic rock band that entertains and electrifies audiences with its edgy raw sound. The Tragically Hip, Led Zeppelin and ZZ Top are among the band’s influences.