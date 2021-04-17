Godzilla, King Kong, and the Virgin Mary take over Twilight Drive-In

Horror movie, The Unholy, will play all next week after final showing of Godzilla VS. Kong

Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In has a big Sunday in store with the final showing of Godzilla vs Kong – the biggest blockbuster of 2021 so far.

After closing for the season in December, the big screen has been offering up special “retro weekends” as new films become available.

The mega monster movie will run Sunday, April 18 at 10:40 p.m. after multiple sold-out showings.

Billed as “the epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty King – with humanity caught in the balance.”

Four nights only, a brand new horror movie called The Unholy plays next, Monday to Thursday, April 19 to 22, at 8:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. nightly.

A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister?

Advance tickets are now available online for SUNDAY APRIL 18 – THURSDAY APRIL 22. Reserve your spot now!… Posted by Twilight Drive-In on Friday, April 16, 2021

With Cineplex and private theatres still shuttered, this remains the only option to view films on the big screen.

READ MORE: Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-in keeps retro weekends going for spring break

Twilight has a limit of 50 cars per show, tickets must be bought ahead of time online, and are valid for one film only.

The concession is still closed due to COVID-19 precautions while everyone must remain in their vehicles except to use the washrooms.

More information and tickets can be found at www.twilightdrivein.net.

Twilight Drive-In is located at 260 Street and Fraser Highway.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrove Star