Go on an art adventure for Family Day in Penticton

The city has arranged for a COVID-friendly celebration for this year's Family Day weekend

The City of Penticton is sending families out to an art hunt to visit public pieces like Raven’s Key by Fred Dobbs of Sidney, B.C., for this year’s Family Day.(Monique Tamminga-Western News)

Family Day events return to Penticton this weekend, with a COVID-19 safe twist.

The City of Penticton is partnering with Spectra Venue Management for the fifth annual Family Day celebration feature an active art adventure.

Previous Family Day events have included swimming at the Community Centre pool, skating at the South Okanagan Events Centre and a movie at Cleland Theatre, which won’t be possible this year.

This year, families are invited to explore Penticton’s 22 public art sculptures with their household bubble using the Active Art Adventure bingo sheet to mark off each art piece visited, take pictures along the way and use the hashtag #PenFamilyDay to enter into a contest to win a 90-minute skate for one household at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Other prizes from local partners will also be available for participants to win. The contest will run from Feb 12 to Feb 15, 2021.

Terms and conditions apply to the contest, and the full details can be found on the City of Penticton Facebook page for the event.

For more information about the weekend’s event you can also call the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426.

The Family Day activity was made possible thanks to the support of the B.C. government.

