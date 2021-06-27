Go fly a kite: Parksville’s McMillan Arts Centre to host exhibit highlighting annual festival

MAC will also feature works by Edna Bartell and Kelly Corbett in July

One of Edna Bartell’s pieces in her upcoming exhibit, ‘Land of the Midnight Sun’ at the McMillan Arts Centre in Parksville. Bartell’s exhibit will run from June 29, 2021, until July 25, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Next month, the McMillan Arts Centre (MAC) in Parksville will see two new exhibits, and a by Kelly Corbett.

A release by the arts centre stated Corbett’s three-panel acrylic on canvas piece, Undercurrent, inspired by Malcolm Island, will grace their entrance walls this summer.

Starting June 29 until Aug. 29, Let’s All Go Fly A Kite, a must-see historical exhibit celebrating Parksville’s annual Kite Fest will be featured in the concert gallery.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID, many of this summer’s festivals in (Parksville Qualicum Beach) have been cancelled. So we decided to celebrate one of the most popular events, in our own arts way,” read the release.

The centre invites everyone to explores the history of kites, and to see all the colourful kites provided by Kite Fest co-ordinators, with the British Columbia Kitefliers Association.

From June 29 until July 25, Enda Bartell will exhibit her show, Land of the Midnight Sun; which will feature several paintings based on the sights she encountered while travelling Yukon.

“I had the good fortune to be selected to spend 30 days in a solo residency at the Ted Harrison Cabin in July 2018. This was preceded by travelling for two weeks by RV, taking reference photos for painting at the remote cabin on Crag Lake, near Carcross,” said Bartell in MAC’s release.

“At the log cabin, I immersed myself into painting the northern lights, mountains and lakes in watercolour. The isolation exposed a new feeling of freedom and liberation, but with challenges. Everything was green! So how to make all this green more interesting – that was the challenge.”

As for new classes, MAC’s summer program, Creative Kids, for children between eight and 12 years old, will explore fun and creative expression while learning the basic art elements, principal and history. Instructor Catherine Trembath will present six unique art classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from July 13 until July 22.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News