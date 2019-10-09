Globetrotters returning to South Okanagan

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their all-new show to Penticton

The high-flying Harlem Globetrotters during a previous visit to Penticton. The world-famous entertainers are coming back to the South Okanagan Events Centre Jan. 30. (File photo)

Pushing the Limits, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters all new show, is coming to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Featuring their “larger than life” entertainers,” the likes of Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and women stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George, every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high-flying dunks and a new record-breaking attempt.

Organizers describe the Globetrotters as a “one-of-a-kind experience putting a new spin on family time.

Rosters will vary in each city and are subject to change.

Tickets start at $18 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 and can be purchased at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, charge by phone at 877-763-2849 or online www.valleyfirsttix.com

