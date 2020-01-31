Globetrotter B-ball antics dazzle South Okanagan crowd

The original Harlem Globetrotters played to a packed house at the South Okanagan Events Centre

The Harlem Globetrotters played to a packed and appreciative crowd at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) Thursday night.

Featuring the likes of Hot Shot, standing just four-feet, five inches the Harlem native is the shortest player in the team’s history and you couldn’t miss Moose with his outpouring afro and Ice, the team’s female addition, the players wowed the crowd with their skills and comedy.

Once again they were matched up again with the perennial losing team, the Washington Generals under the comedic coaching of none other than Reginald Harrison.

Globie the Globetrotters mascot was as entertaining as always with his musical chairs competition with some local kids.

And reportedly, “A good time was had by all.”

