Global Music Fest to take over Creekside Theatre

Global Music Fest will take over the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on Saturday.

The event will fill the foyer and theatre with inspiring projects from our community and music from artists inspired by the world around them.

The main stage features Cristian De La Luna, originally from Colombia and now residing in Edmonton, playing Latin rhythms with his four piece band. The group was winner of the Edmonton Music Awards Latin Recording of the Year in 2018 and was a hit with audiences at October’s BreakOut West festival in Kelowna. He will be sharing stories of his journey and his passion to contribute as part of his set. The Okanagan’s own upbeat heavy neo-soul group Leila Neverland’s Mountain Sound will warm up the stage, who are known for their audience engagement and storytelling.

Global Music Fest is part of the month long Global Citizen Events taking place in Kelowna and Lake Country through February, the organization’s mission is to entertain, educate and inspire to action. Global Music Fest is a fun way for the community to engage, inspired by the United Nations Sustainability Goals, fostering community locally around global challenges.

RELATED: Arts Blast Gala takes a dive under the sea to fundraise

The teams participating in this years Global Sustainability Challenge will be sharing their projects in the foyer from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Local Venezuelan vegan food vendor Be Healthy Be Happy will be selling their cuisine and musician Ferhad Jafo will be playing a set. Sustainable Development Goal Yoga creator Tamara McLellan will engage the audience in the theatre before the main act hits the stage as well. The main stage music begins at 7:15 p.m. with Mountain Sound and Cristian De La Luna taking the stage at 8:45 p.m.

This event is made possible from funding by the District of Lake Country and the Government of Canada. The event is produced by Creative Okanagan Artist and Event Development Society with the Global Citizen Events Society.

Tickets are $26 including all fees and taxes and can be purchased from www.kelownatickets.com/creekside and at the door, if available. Global Music Fest takes place Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country from 6:30p.m. – 10p.m.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.