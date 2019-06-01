Global grooves with Robin Layne at Tractorgrease in Chilliwack

Layne is known for his collaborations with a wide spectrum of folk and world artists across Canada

Robin Layne and the Rhythm Makers will be performing at Tractorgrease on June 6 as part of their summer tour in support of their recent record, Memories.

Layne, an award-winning percussionist and composer, has put together a project that showcases the marimba and his energetic and virtuosic style on the instrument.

Known for his collaborations with a wide spectrum of folk and world artists across Canada, Robin’s passion for rhythm has led him around the world.

He has performed throughout B.C., the U.S., China, and Europe with many bands, including Locarno, Mazacote and Juno Award winners the Paperboys and Quique Escamilla. His own project brings together some of the most talented jazz and world musicians in the lower mainland to perform music that features the marimba and plenty of global grooves.

The band Rhythm Makers features Liam MacDonald on percussion, Daniel Ruiz on drums, Derek DiFilippo on bass and Malcolm Aiken on trumpet.

Layne’s music is inspired by his travels and studies in Cuba, West Africa, and Mexico and speaks to the universal nature of rhythm and the importance of cultural exchange. He is a graduate of the LA Music Academy and an engaging and inspired performer who is paving the way for new ways to play the marimba. He is committed to bringing it out of the symphonic setting and into venues like these across the province.

Robin Layne and the Rhythm Makers are at Tractorgrease Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.). Tickets $15 and available at eventbrite.ca.

