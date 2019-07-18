Glass artist explores memory in next Revelstoke art exhibition

Katherine Russell's work will be showing at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre July 26-August 23

An exhibition of Katherine Russell’s work is showing at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre July 26-August 23.

The show, Memories are Malleable, is an exploration of truth and remembrance.

Russell contemplates the construction and reconstruction of memory through kiln-formed glass “translating these findings in the form of an in-depth texture study,” the news release reads.

Russell speaks to the complexities of memory, such as its incompleteness, inaccuracy and above all its malleability.

The exhibition opening is July 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. and the artist talk is the following day at 3 p.m.

