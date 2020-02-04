Glacier Grannies bringing Maria Dunn to Comox for fundraising concert

Join the Glacier Grannies in a lively and soulful night of music performed by Maria Dunn at the Little Red Church, 2182 Comox Ave., Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $25, available at Laughing Oyster Bookshop, Courtenay, Blue Heron Books, Comox or through the Glacier Grannies’ website, www.glaciergrannies.org. Tickets, if still available, will be $30 at the door.

Locals raved about Dunn when she took part in Vancouver Island MusicFest in 2017. She has been described as a true preserver of the spirit of folk music, and is compared to Woody Guthrie for her keen sense of social justice. Her 2016 album, Gatherings, was nominated for a Juno. One track, “Malala,” won that year’s Independent Music Award for Social Action and the Glacier Grannies were delighted to hear the track, “When Grandmothers Meet,” which includes a verse paying tribute to African grandmothers raising their grandchildren, orphaned due to the HIV and AIDS pandemic.

All proceeds from the concert will go to support these grandmothers through programs funded by the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation. The campaign is now broadening its focus to include grandchildren and other youth. They are becoming leaders in programs supporting young people living with HIV and AIDS, especially girls who were the largest group infected in 2017.

This promises to be a wonderful evening of music. Coffee and pie will be available.

For more insight into Maria Dunn’s music, visit www.mariadunn.com