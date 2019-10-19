Ghosts of Spooktacular’s past: Get into the Halloween spirit this weekend at RJ Haney Heritage Village

For those looking to get into the Halloween spirit, the 24th annual R.J. Haney “Spooktacular” haunted village is the place to be this weekend.

Located at 751 Highway 97 B Salmon Arm, gates open at 5 p.m. with scary and not so scary amusements lasting to 8:30. Gate admission is $8 per person but free for kids four years and under.

The event comes complete with a kid-friendly “Pumpkin Patch Path” full of rhymes, games and treats. At the Mt. Ida Church, you can listen to not-so scary stories of Halloween magic and mayhem. The older crowd can test their courage by venturing onto Shady Lane, where chills, thrills and villains await.

If you’re curious as to the nature of your own demise, head on over to the mystical fortune teller who knows all your darkest secrets. After hearing the sickening news, make an appointment with the mad scientist and have a rest in his electric chair.

For more information, call 250-832-5243, or visit the R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum website or on Facebook. Ghouls and Ghosts under 12 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Read more: Video: A Spooktacular evening at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Read more: Halloween tradition returns to Salmon Arm

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.