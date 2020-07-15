Ghost Light continues to shine at Village Theatre in Qualicum Beach

The Village Theatre in Qualicum Beach may not re-open any time soon, but a light still shines through its empty space.

“Theatrical lore states that every theatre has a ghost, and to appease it, a single light is illuminated on the empty stage when the theatre is closed. This special light, placed centre stage, is called the Ghost Light,” read a release from the theatre. “While we are closed, our Ghost Light continues to glow out through the empty theatre, providing light for the ghost, and hope to the community that one day soon, the curtain will rise again for ECHO Players. Through your encouragement, participation in virtual programming and financial support, you can help keep the Ghost Light on in The Village Theatre.”

The theatre has been working to find ways to earn back lost revenue and are currently asking for the community donations.

“Virtual education and entertainment opportunities are in the works, however, the projected revenue for these is far less than a traditional season,” read the release. “By supporting ECHO Players, you are not only powering our Ghost Light, you’re assisting us in ensuring that our fundamental expenses are paid during a time when we are unable to generate revenue through ticket sales.”

You can find more information on how to help at www.echoplayers.ca.

— NEWS staff, submitted

