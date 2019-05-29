Get your tickets for the Great Canadian Beer Festival

More than 60 craft breweries coming to Royal Athletic Park

General public tickets for the Great Canadian Beer Festival go on sale July 3 at 10 a.m. (Facebook/GCBF)

Tickets for two days of Victoria brew-tasting are going on sale next month.

Locally brewed ales, lagers, pilsners and more will delight Victoria beer lovers at the 27th annual Great Canadian Beer Festival this September.

The first year under new management, the beloved local event is now operated by the more than qualified Victoria Beer Society, which also operates Victoria Beer Week.

“We are so excited to have this opportunity to put a fresh spin on Canada’s longest running craft beer festival,” says Joe Wiebe, co­founder and spokesperson for the Victoria Beer Society. “The lineup of breweries will be better than ever, including many coming from across Canada.”

Up to 4,500 people are expected to come out to taste the libations of more than 60 B.C. craft breweries participating in this year’s festival, alongside local cideries and food trucks.

The BC Ale Trail-er will be onsite to serve beer from breweries that couldn’t make it to Victoria for the event.

“Expect an expanded array of breweries from across Canada to be announced in late June,” says organizers.

The Great Canadian Beer Festival is held at Royal Athletic Park on Sept. 6 to 7.

Early bird tickets for Victoria Beer Society members are $30 and go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public are $40 and go on sale July 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at victoriabeersociety.com.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca