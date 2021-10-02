Get your grape stomp on at an Oliver winery’s Crush Party today

Nostalgia Wines is hosting the all day party with live music, entertainment, market

Nostalgia Wines in Oliver is celebrating the harvest with its fourth annual Crush Party taking place today, Saturday, Oct. 2, until 5 p.m.

Come out with the whole family for the grape stomp competitions and participate in the costume competition where they have a prize for the best dressed Lucille Ball or Ricky Ricardo. Judging is at 3 p.m.

There’s a kids’ grape stomp at 3:45 p.m.

Nostalgia is hosting local rockers Rebel Luv for live music all day. Burgers and french fries (BFF) food truck will be there for eats, with the Nostalgia Wines and North Basin Brewing drinks garden open.

This event raises money for Wide Arts National Association. The Wide Arts team has some exciting performances including an aerial dance performance and an artisan market at the Crush Party.

The Grape Stomp finals are at 4:45 p.m.

This is a rain or shine outdoor event.

Masks are required in all indoor, public spaces. Participants of the event (excluding children) are required to show proof of full vaccination (two doses) to enter the event, following Public Health Orders.

The winery asks that you enter from 398 Lupine Lane.

READ ALSO: Leisure pool closed another two weeks

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News