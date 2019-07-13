Get those tickets now for ‘The Magician’s Nephew’: they’re going fast

The first, chronologically of the Narnia Chronicles, tells how it all began

C.S. Lewis’s famous Narnia series didn’t actually begin with ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’, as you’ll discover when you see ‘The Magician’s Nephew”. (Submitted)

The Magician’s Nephew is the first, chronologically, of the Narnia books.

They are officially called The Chronicles of Narnia and most of you know at least some of the seven of them: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, The Horse and His Boy, The Silver Chair, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, The Last Battle, and The Magician’s Nephew.

They’ve been described as high fantasy, allegorical, even Christian fiction, but they are all good reads and would make good plays, too.

We’re lucky this year because the Chemainus Theatre Festival’s summer offering for children is The Magician’s Nephew, on stage July 13 to Aug. 11.

From the same creative mind that adapted and directed the popular 2017 KidzPlay production of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Chemainus Theatre Festival’s own artistic associate and education coordinator Melissa Young has adapted another story from The Chronicles of Narnia. The Magician’s Nephew is a must-see family drama that should delight children and adults alike.

This literary classic is the prequel to the famous adventures of Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter. In Narnia, it is 1,000 years earlier, but for our world, this story is set in the summer of 1900, London. Digory and his new friend Polly stumble upon a magic portal into another world. Here, they accidentally unleash a force which could destroy both this world, and their own! In trying to defeat this newfound evil, Digory and Polly find themselves in a world that consists of nothingness, and witness the creation of Narnia by the great Aslan.

“It is a fast-paced, energetic theatre piece with many creative twists and turns, that is sure to engage the imaginations of both young and old,” says Young.

The cast includes Henry Beasley as Uncle Andrew/Aslan, Georgia Bennett as Polly, Sarah Cashin as the Queen/Strawberry the Horse and John Han as Digory.

Call the Box Office at 1-800-565-7738 or visit chemainustheatre.ca to book your tickets.