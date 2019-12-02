Get the funky seasonal spirit with The Funk Hunters

Nick Middleton and Duncan Smith, a.k.a. The Funk Hunters, bring their fifth annual Funk the Halls show to Victoria for a pair of shows Dec. 6-7 at the Capital Ballroom. Photo by Rob Campbell

BC’s slickest DJ duo, The Funk Hunters, return to the Capital Ballroom on Dec. 6 and 7 for their fifth annual Funk the Halls, featuring nothing but the funkiest beats and smoothest, albeit sweatiest, dance moves.

Nick Middleton and Duncan Smith, the titular hunters of funk, have set the standard for throwing one heck of a festive shindig, elevating the concept of what an EDM show can be. The 2019 edition of Funk The Halls sees the pair present seven shows in five cities; fuelling the party fire from the Pacific Ocean across the Rocky Mountains.

Funk The Halls is renowned for featuring eclectic live instrumentalists and powerhouse vocalists, combined with spectacular stage design and, of course, the flyest Christmas suits available. Throw in a few hundred of your closest rave brethren, and your office Christmas party this is not.

Famed for their creative, forward-thinking electronic music, with beats steeped in old school funk, soul, disco and hip-hop, The Funk Hunters have raised the tempo on dance floors around the globe; including European tours with Jurassic 5 Rapper and MC Charli 2na, and festivals such as Coachella, Outside Lands, Burning Man and Shambala. Away from the turntables, Middleton is a well respected producer and founder of record label, events company and lifestyle brand Westwood Recordings, while Smith is a talented multimedia artist.

Presented by MRG Concerts Vancouver Island and Westwood Recordings, the Victoria show features support from the multi talented Balkan Bump; and the newest project from trumpet player, producer and ethnomusicologist Will Magid. Expect a full house and festive feelings of wild abandon. Doors for both shows are at 9 p.m. and, as always, Funk The Halls is a 19+ event.

Tickets are selling fast and are available online via eventbrite.ca or in person at Lyle’s Place.

– Rae Porter

