Get moving on those tickets or Sunfest might pass you by

If you're looking to join the huge crowds at Sunfest for Jason Aldean et al this summer, it's time to come to a decision.

Camping spaces are going fast, and we mean fast. They’re 80 per cent sold already.

If you love to get up close and personal with the artists in the VIP lounge, Stage Pit, and Reserved area, these, too, are 70 per cent sold and it’s still June.

For 2019, Sunfest has new permanent bars and an amazing double zip line over the concert bowl. There’s also a new marketplace in the upper bowl, improvements to the entry gates and a new family seating area “where our littlest guests have both a great view of the show and the freedom to wiggle around,” organizers say.

So, as you can see, things are moving up at Laketown Ranch for Sunfest, and if you want in, you’d better get moving, too.