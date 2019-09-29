Get help with your Halloween costume at Penticton’s makers’ studio

Get help looking spook-tacular this Halloween at the Ideaforge Maker Studio’s costume building workshops throughout October. (Photo from Unsplash)

If you have big plans for your Halloween costume but not necessarily the skills to pull it off, the Ideaforge Maker Studio in Penticton is here to help.

Located in the basement of the Shatford Centre, 760 Main St., the Makers of Penticton will be hosting multiple Halloween Costume Building workshops at the Ideaforge every Thursday in October. The drop-in sessions are family-friendly and free for members, $15 for non-members.

READ MORE: Video: New Penticton studio is a playground for creative types

“You bring the main components of your costume, and we’ll have cardboard, fabric, paint, wire, hot glue, foam and loads more of tools to help you look your gruesome best this Halloween,” states the release for the workshops. “Experienced costume builders will be on hand to lend advice if you need it.”

The Thursday night workshops run from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and there will be one final drop-in session on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.