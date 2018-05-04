Get fired up with Raku in the Valley

Head outdoors to join the Chilliwack Community Arts Council for the fourth adventurous year of Raku in the Valley.

Held on May 26, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Thompson Regional Park (Chilliwack Lake Road), this interactive pottery glazing and firing event will offer its signature combination of hands-on art creation, shopping, and treats for the taste buds, all set against the picturesque backdrop of the Chilliwack River Valley.

Raku in the Valley welcomes past participants and new-comers alike to discover the lively Raku pottery process. Steeped in ancient Japanese origins, Raku pottery is renowned for its crackled patterns and vibrant metallic colours achieved through the use of special glazes, fire, and smoke in an open air kiln.

Those looking to try their hands at glazing their very own Raku pot will be guided through the technique before witnessing the fascinating Raku firing process in action, compliments of experts, Vijaya Morrison and Justina Penner of Rainforest Pottery, and Jann Pratt of Devon Road Pottery.

Beyond the hands-on pottery glazing and spectacle of the firing process, event-goers will have the opportunity to browse and shop farm-grown specialties, and handcrafted creations from local artisans as part of the on-site pop-up market. Younger park visitors will embrace their artistic side with an interactive craft station offered throughout the day.

Adding to the experience, Tractorgrease Café and the Chilliwack River Valley Volunteer Fire Department will serve up coffee, tempting baked goods, and barbequed hot dog delights to satisfy hungry visitors. All proceeds from the barbeque will be used towards the purchase of valuable equipment, ensuring the fire department’s ability to provide vital services to the community.

Raku pots for the even are selling fast—they’re $15 each and are limited to two per person—and quantities are limited.

Registration is recommended prior to the event to guarantee availability as space is limited. Pottery workshop participants are also encouraged to reserve their Raku pots and glazing time by registering online at ChilliwackArtsCouncil.com, calling 604-769-2787, or visiting the Chilliwack Community Arts Council.

Shoppers and participants should note that Thompson Regional Park is an “off-the-grid” park, so all purchases are cash only.

Raku in the Valley is sponsored by the Fraser Valley Regional District, a local branch of government that delivers over 100 separate services to over 280,000 residents in the beautiful Fraser Valley.

