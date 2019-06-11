Get creative this summer with art classes for kids and adults at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Summer is just around the corner, and so is the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s new lineup of art classes for both children and adults.

If your kids are looking to take a break from the dog days of summer, the Cultural Centre has classes designed to excite and inspire creativity. With a flexible class schedule fit for those with busy lives, their summer art camps are a fun and wildly diverse opportunity for your child to explore their artistic side.

Running from July 8 to Aug. 16, and filled with arts and crafts, dance, sewing, music, and performance classes, the summer art camps are the perfect fit for young artists aged five to 11.

Passport to Art and Start Your Art delve into the world of art and teach your kids basic art techniques. Children can also take an exciting adventure into the world of crafts through Crochet for Kids, Printmaking and Puppet Craft, while the young musicians in your life can have pick up an instrument and learn the basic chords and melodies in Pickin’ & A-Grinnin’ and All About Uke. With lots of different classes to choose from, your kids have the chance to explore and learn more about the activities they’re already interested in.

The children’s camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. with supervised breaks, Monday to Friday, for six weeks between July 8 and Aug. 16. Each day is split into six blocks of 65-minute sessions, with two different classes for each age group. Choose one class per time slot, and your child will take part in that activity, at that time, for the full week. Sign up for a single class, two per day, or for a full day of fun and creativity for the week.

Each class costs $37.50. Registering for a class means your child will participate in that activity at that time from Monday to Friday.

The shorter Week Five Camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. with supervised breaks, between Aug. 6 to 9. Each class within this shorter week costs $30, and your child will be registered to participate in that class from Tuesday to Friday.

For creative adults, there’s something for you too.

Those looking to create their own jewellery, there’s an assortment of lessons to teach you the basics of jewellery making. Discs and Hollow Glass Beads explores a new twist on the round glass bead, by teaching you how to make them flat, ruffled out for flowers, or turn them into hollow beads. Reef Knot Bracelets focuses on using square knot patterns to create beautiful bracelets, anklets or necklaces to showcase stunning handmade lampwork beads.

For those who have an interest in creating something truly unique and beautiful, the Summer Dragonflies class will show you how to create wire and glass dragonflies that are perfect for gifts, window decorations, garden ornaments or as a focal piece for your jewellery.

Existing clay patrons who have an interest in learning the ins and outs of the glaze studio at the Cultural Centre, Glazing Workshop and Critique will teach you basic glazing chemistry and experiment with glazing techniques on your own pots. Creating beautiful pieces of art doesn’t have to stop there though. Make your own amazing piece of art with Acrylic Pouring, through the use of acrylic paint, silicone sprays and a butane torch. Learn how to make Motivational Art Cards through a wide array of mixed media techniques.

If you’re looking for a way to get creative and practice the Open Glass Studio, Open Clay Studio and Painting and Drawing Open Studio offer a space to hone your skills in glass-bead making and practice on the wheel or hand building.

The open studios are non-instructional sessions and are perfect for anyone short on time with a desire to construct and create.

Registration for all classes is now available. For more information on kids or adult classes, or to register, visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).

