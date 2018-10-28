Georgia Straight Jazz Society presents 4/Bidden

After the traditional jazz sounds from last week's concert the Avalanche Bar, when the Milk Crate Bandits wowed the audience with its Vancouver street music, Thursday Nov. 1 will see a more contemporary jazz style when 4/Bidden makes its annual visit to the GSJS Stage at the Avalanche (275 Eighth St., Courtenay).

You’re promised an evening of engaging jazz, featuring Bill Street on drums, much loved Grahame Edwards on Bass, plus Courteney’s quiet genius Paoul Gagnon on keys and Mike Schwarz on multi-reeds, playing in his inimitable style. As well, the quartet will be featuring a surprise special guest.

“The band will feature some very pretty original songs played with taste and delicacy, as well as some better-known material that audiences regularly request,” said Street. “When jazz aficionados listen to the great MJQ they expect to hear quiet tasty jazz, and such will be experienced on [Thursday]. The music will always swing and many familiar melodies will be featured, as well as original compositions by three of the band members. Join us for a couple of hours when our jazz music will return you to the era of cool sanity!”

Admission for this show will be $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Showtime is 7:30 pm.

Christmas show tickets

In response to many inquiries, please note that tickets for Maureen Washington’s Christmas Show (Dec. 20) will go on sale on Nov. 15.

You’re invited to view the full schedule of performances for the 2018-19 season by visiting www.georgiastraightjazz.com and clicking on the calendar tab. Better still, come on down the Avalanche Bar and Grill and witness firsthand why Courtenay has the best jazz scene in B.C. It’s a friendly, polite crowd that’s committed to sustaining live jazz music and a wonderful social scene. If you’re new to the Valley, it’s a great way to discover new friends.