Gallery presents ‘A Day of Making’ May 31

The Comox Valley Art Gallery is presenting Creative Research: A Day of Making on Friday, May 31.

The full day of artist and community interaction is a partnership between CVAG, Spaces VR (Courtenay’s first virtual reality gaming lounge) and the ENTER program at School District 71.

The day features activities at the gallery at 580 Duncan Ave., and at Spaces VR at 468 29th St. in Courtenay. It includes community make-art projects, virtual reality art interactions, robotics experimentation and a public reception.

A day-long drop in and community make-art projects based on creative research will take place at CVAG from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day includes hands-on learning facilitated by students and teachers from the SD71 Enter and E-2 programs. Presentations and interactive activities will give participants the opportunity to put their hands on Vex Iq robotics, 3D printing and slow technology experiences.

CVAG will provide participants with materials to make their own thematically related creations.

People can also participate in a virtual reality station, which will feature the work of artists participating in a creative residency sponsored by Spaces VR.

The Water Effect 2019 make art project features artist Rachel Grenon guiding participants in making hand molded porcelain boats. The boats will be presented at the June 27 opening reception of Grenon’s upcoming exhibition. Participants may collect their boats in the first week of July, after the presentation.

The Tiny Houses make art project features paper clay making, led by artist Gillian Turner.

Meanwhile there will be more events at Spaces VR, with an open house from 2 to 8 p.m. The open house includes all-ages interactive engagement with the virtual reality research and creation of artists participating in the thematic program Constant Change, which is showing at CVAG.

Spaces VR is providing the public with access to its virtual reality stations so people can interact with the work created by artists.

At 5 p.m., Spaces VR will host a public reception, featuring hospitality and artist talks.

Since February, CVAG has been collaborating with Space VR and the ENTER + E2 programs in creative research that is based in virtual reality, robotics and 3D printing. The May 31 presentations are a showcase for all the work to date by students and artists.

“Virtual reality offers limitless potential for expression, but this is difficult to grasp without experiencing it firsthand,” said

Matt Adamson, owner of Spaces VR.

All of the day’s events are free and open to all ages. Donations are gratefully accepted to support the presentation of this program, and associated costs of materials and processes.

FMI: www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com or 250-338-6211.