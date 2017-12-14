Gallery: Houston elementary schools perform at Carolfest

Twain Sullivan Elementary School and Silverthorne Elementary School students performed at the annual Smithers Carolfest concert on Dec. 6, 2017. Twain Sullivan Elementary School sang, "Minka" a Russian folk song, and Silverthorne Elementary School sang, "People Look East" and a traditional Wet'suwet'en drumming song called, "Neselhcot" from the Big Frog clan. Silverthorne Elementary School student, Sierra Sutherland also sang a solo during the mass carolfest singing of, "One Candle." This was also Mike Doogan-Smith, honoured music conductor, last carol-fest performance after over 30 years working with Smithers Secondary School and other schools within School District 54 to put on annual musical performances. He and his wife will be retiring in Smithers B.C. (Ann Marie Hak photos)