Gallery 7 Theatre takes on Agatha Christie classic ‘The Mousetrap’

From left: Claudia Fraser, Thomas Smith, James Lam, Ken Hildebrandt, Danielle Milette, Andrew Abrahams, Tamara Charman and Adriel Brandt perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie. Submitted photo by Dianna Lewis

Intrigue surrounds six strangers stranded at an English boarding house during a snow storm when one among them is murdered.

The suspects include the newly married couple running the guest house, a spinster with an obscure background, an architect more suited to be a chef, a retired Army major, and an unexpected arrival whose car has overturned in the snow.

The job of solving the murder falls to a policeman, whose investigation rattles nerves and shakes many a skeleton in the closet.

Gallery 7 Theatre presents The Mousetrap, Agatha Christie’s most famous and riveting thriller, May 18 to 26.

Running at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford, the show is the final production in Gallery 7 Theatre’s “Mysteries of Life” theatre season.

“In a theatre season dedicated to exploring the mysteries of life, it was only natural that we include a play by master mystery writer, Agatha Christie,” said Gallery 7 Theatre’s executive/artistic director, Ken Hildebrandt, who is also performing in the show, following an acting hiatus of more than seven years.

“I think audiences of all ages are in for a real fun night trying to solve the case before the characters do.”

Directing The Mousetrap is Kate Muchmore Woo, who is also the department chair of theatre at Trinity Western University in Langley.

“This play is a lot of fun,” she said. “Will the mouse be caught? Who is chasing the mouse? Who is the mouse?”

“So many mysteries, and so many opportunities for characters to chase each other, trying to trap others in their lies and expose their secrets. Maybe even carrying out a murder. The chase is indeed thrilling.”

The Mousetrap holds the title of the longest running show in history. It opened in London in 1953, celebrated its 25,000th performance in 2012, and continues to be performed at the St. Martin’s Theatre today. The play also holds the distinction of being the longest running play in Canada, opening at the Toronto Truck Theatre in 1977 and running until early 2004. After 26 years, the play had received more than 9,000 performances.

Gallery 7 Theatre’s production will feature performers from across the Fraser Valley. Playing Mollie and Giles, the guest house novice proprietors, are Claudia Fraser and Adriel Brandt, respectively. Christopher Wren, a young, hyperactive young man, will be played by James Xavier Lam, while Mrs. Boyle, the crotchety retired judge, will be performed by Tamara Charman. Andrew Abrahams will take on the role of Major Metcalf, while the astute young detective, Trotter, will be played by Thomas Smith. The role of Mr. Paravicini will be played by Ken Hildebrandt.

Set design is by Reg Parks, costume design is by Heather Davis, lighting design is by Phil Miguel, sound design is by Gabe Kirkley, props design and production photography is by Dianna Lewis, makeup and hair design is by Miranda Martin, fight choreography is by Stephen Elcheshen and the stage manager is Jennifer Mamchur.

The Mousetrap will run for two weekends only, May 18 and 19, and 23 to 26 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on May 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

The Matsqui Centennial Auditorium is located at 32315 South Fraser Way.

For tickets and more information, visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call House of James, 604-852-3701.

