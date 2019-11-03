Gallery 7 Theatre presents A Wrinkle in Time

(From left) Brodie Rogusky, Andrew Kehler and Morgan Peters perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of A Wrinkle in Time. Photo by Dianna Lewis

Gallery 7 Theatre presents its first production in its 2019-20 season starting Friday, Nov. 8 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre (2329 Crescent Way).

Madelieine L’Engle’s fantastical journey through space and time, A Wrinkle in Time, runs until Nov. 16, and is adapted for the stage by John Glore.

On a dark and stormy night, Meg Murry and her family are informed by the eccentric Mrs. Whatsit that there is such a thing as a tesseract.

Convinced that this powerful portal through time and space will lead her to her long-lost father, Meg joins forces with Mrs. Whatsit, her little brother Charles Wallace and her friend Calvin O’Keefe, embarking on a dangerous journey to rescue her father and save the universe from evil.

RELATED: Gallery 7 Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

RELATED: Gallery 7 Theatre presents Panic Squad improv for one show only

Along the way, she discovers the true value of friendship and family, and that true love can actually triumph over evil.

Gallery 7 artistic director Ken Hildebrandt said the troupe is excited about the show.

“It gives us an opportunity to flex our design muscles by exploring new staging technologies in order to give audiences a spellbinding experience while underscoring some important themes about faith, family and love,” he said.

Returning to the director’s chair for A Wrinkle in Time is TWU theatre department head Kate Muchmore Woo. She has directed numerous productions for Gallery 7 Theatre, including Enchanted April, The Mousetrap and last spring’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Taking on the role of heroine Meg is Morgan Peters. Her friend, Calvin, is played by Brodie Rogusky, and young Charles Wallace is played by Andrew Kehler.

Meg’s mother is played by Karen Street, and her captive father is played by Cameron McKerchar.

Rounding out the ensemble cast, some of whom will play multiple roles, are Mark Kroeker, Danielle Milette, Jessica Milliken, Raeyln Schatz and Cara Straforelli.

Set design is by Andrew Potts, costume design is by Uliana Akulenko, sound and projection design is by Gabe Kirkley, props design is by Dianna Lewis, and hair and makeup design is by Laura Milette.

Stage manager is Kenzie Hall and the production photography is by Dianna Lewis.

A Wrinkle in Time plays Nov. 8 and 9 and 12-16 at 7 p.m. with additional matinees at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 16.

Visit gallery7theatre.com for tickets and information or call House of James at 604-852-3701.