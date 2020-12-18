Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford presents virtual version of A Christmas Carol

Production will be live-streamed from arts centre on Dec. 18 and 19

Charlene Crawford plays multiple roles, including Mrs. Cratchit and the Ghost of Christmas Past, in Gallery 7 Theatre’s virtual production of A Christmas Carol on Dec. 18 and 19.

Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford presents its live-streamed adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The virtual version, written by Abbotsford playwright Adriel Brandt, will be live-streamed from the stage of the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

The classic tale is set on Christmas Eve. With a heart as cold as the freezing London winter, Ebenezer Scrooge is paid a visit from the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, and is forced to finally confront how his actions have affected others and where they are leading him.

Gallery 7 executive/artistic director Ken Hildebrandt said the show will be performed by staff who are all trained actors and will play multiple roles.

“We’re also excited that this reader’s theatre version is written by a local writer, which fits perfectly with our ongoing desire to produce new plays by playwrights from our community,” he said.

Hildebrandt will play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. He has performed in several plays in the past, including Tuesdays with Morrie and, most recently, The Mousetrap.

Performing, among other roles, as Mrs. Cratchit and the Ghost of Christmas Past, is Gallery 7 Theatre’s production manager and office administrator, Charlene Crawford. She has appeared in several productions at Gallery 7 Theatre, including Anne (of Green Gables) and, most recently, Enchanted April.

Playing multiple roles, including Mr. Cratchit and the Ghost of Christmas Present, is Gabe Kirkley, Gallery 7 Theatre’s marketing associate. Kirkley’s last performance on the Gallery 7 Theatre stage was as Phileas Fogg in Around the World in 80 Days.

A Christmas Carol will also feature the sound design talents of Andrew Potts and the digital background design talents of Matthew Piton, both of whom are long-time Gallery 7 Theatre production and design team members.

“We haven’t done a Christmas show such as this before, and we’re really looking forward to bringing this hope-filled story to life through this live-stream event,” Hildebrandt said.

“It’s a perfect show for the entire family, so gather the household together, fill your mugs with egg nog or hot chocolate, prepare some Christmas snacks and enjoy this seasonal offering that’s sure to put a smile on your face and warm your hearts.”

Tickets are “pay what you can,” starting at $15. A link to the live-stream performance will be sent to ticket holders approximately one hour before showtime. Visit gallery7theatre.com for tickets and more information.

