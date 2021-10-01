Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford presents virtual festival

The production A Typical Fairytale is among those included in Gallery 7 Theatre’s virtual festival on Oct. 1 and 2.

Gallery 7 Theatre presents two productions in its virtual theatre festival on Oct. 1 and 2.

Abby Theatre Fest: Stage to Screen Edition 2.0 features five productions, running from 7:30 to 9 p.m. each day.

On Friday evening, the audience will be able to watch, comment and ask questions live with host Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7’s artistic director.

The broadcast will be replayed on Saturday, with the audience being able to interact with the theatre in real time in the chat room.

“We’re very excited to be showcasing another exciting line-up of videoed performance pieces and short films by artists from across Canada,” Hildebrandt said. “Audiences are in for quite the artistic journey and can expect to be entertained, inspired and challenged.”

In past years, Abby Theatre Fest has been an entertaining showcase of short plays produced by emerging and established artists, and has become a greenhouse for original works written by local playwrights.

This year’s Stage to Screen Edition features original works by independent film, music and literary artists that are original to the festival or in most cases, have received limited exposure.

“I’m really thrilled about the variety of work on tap for audiences to enjoy at this year’s festival,” Hildebrandt said. “There’s plenty of humour, lots of soul-nourishing thematic content and a healthy dose of avant garde stuff to expand our artistic appreciation. Even though it’s live-streamed, I think audiences are in for a truly unique and exciting experience.”

The productions featured on Oct. 1 and 2 are:

n A Typical Fairytale by Annette Reilly

n Birds of a Feather: The Thong Scene by Linda McRae

n The Rougarou by Emmett Hanly

n An Empire by Aaron Dawson and musical artist Scott Currie

n Motherhood and Being a Sandwich or the Best Laid Plans Otherside by Sue Backs.

Tickets are $15 per person or $30/household. A link to the live-stream screenings will be sent to ticket-holders one hour prior to the start of each performance.

Visit gallery7theatre.com for tickets and more information. The festival also ran Sept. 24 and 25, with a different set of productions, and all can be purchased on demand after the festival closes.

Abbotsford News