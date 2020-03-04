Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford presents The Panic Squad improv team

The Panic Squad improv team comes to Abbotsford on March 6 for their annual show, hosted by Gallery 7 Theatre.

Gallery 7 Theatre once again hosts the comedy improv team The Panic Squad, this time with an expanded cast of players.

The family-friendly show takes place Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

Using only suggestions provided by the audience, Panic Squad leaps into action, creating scenes right out of thin air.

“Our annual comedy improv show is always a crowd-pleaser,” says Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 Theatre’s executive/artistic director.

“What’s unique about The Panic Squad show here at Gallery 7 Theatre, besides being super-clean, is that they bring a few more performers than their usual show, and they premiere new games that have never before been seen.”

RELATED: Gallery 7 Theatre presents Tempting Providence

RELATED: Gallery 7 and Pacific Theatre present Christmas Presence

For over 20 years, The Panic Squad has performed across the United States and Canada for hundreds of churches, businesses, national conferences and top Fortune 500 corporations.

They have appeared on CBC, CTV, 100 Huntley Street, JCTV, CBS and more.

The Panic Squad also uses improv to teach key elements of communication, teamwork and leadership through their improv leadership workshop series.

Playing at the Gallery 7 Theatre show will be a roster of improvisers from throughout the Lower Mainland, including Mike DeBoer of Vancouver, Steven Krajnyak of Burnaby, Nathan Stein of Langley, and Dann Warrick of Lynden, Wash.

Travelling all the way from Edmonton just to perform in this show is Dave Swan.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and students, and $12 for children aged 12 and under.

A special rate of $20 each is available for groups of eight or more.

Tickets can be purchased at House of James (2743 Emerson St.) or by calling 604-852-3701 or 1-800-665-8828. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit gallery7theatre.com.

Abbotsford News