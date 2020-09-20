Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford offers online courses

Professional production manager Charlene Crawford leads the course The Stage Manager: Master Facilitator for Gallery 7 Theatre. This is one of four online courses being offered by the Abbotsford group. (Submitted photo)

Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford is offering several online theatre-related courses starting this month.

The courses are part of the theatre’s G7 Lite: Service Pack 29.5 season, which will also feature virtual play readings and possibly live productions.

Aspiring and veteran theatre artists, technicians and educators will be able to dive in to subjects such as playwriting, sound design and production, stage management and even performing Shakespeare, all from the comfort of their home.

“We’re looking forward to providing top-quality educational experiences for anyone with an interest in theatre and are looking for opportunities to learn new skills or to build upon existing training and experience,” says Ken Hildebrandt, executive/artistic director.

“These courses are led by experts in their field, and learning can be applied to a myriad of live productions and concerts in theatre, church and school contexts.”

Playwrighting: Shaping the Experience with Dr. Lloyd Arnett starts Sept. 24 and runs for six Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

The course is an introduction to playwrighting in two parts. In part one, participants study the theory of the art from ancient to contemporary.

The sessions guide participants in crafting “an action” from which a play can be created and take them through the process of extending that into a “scenario” and the dialogue of a finished product.

Part two will be a workshop in which participants read and discuss scenes they have written on their journey to making a working play. Along the way participants will learn about script formatting, copyright, submission, and about the process of working on a live performance of their work.

Another course, Sounds Terrific: Sound Design and Production, begins Sept. 29 with award-winning designer Rick Colhoun.

This course runs for three Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. and covers sound design and production for live events.

Topics to be explored include where to start when designing a show, what questions a designer should ask when developing the design concept and what approach the designer should take in creating the final design.

Performing Shakespeare with SAMC Theatre chair Kate Muchmore Woo runs over four Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m., starting Nov. 5.

Participants will explore the fun of performing Shakespeare, while expanding upon their vocal and acting skills.

They will learn how to interpret Shakespeare’s language in general, and explore how the text – whether it be in verse or prose – informs character choices.

The course will also explore vocal techniques such as diction, cadence and meter, and will include practical opportunities for participants to try their hand at performing a short scene or monologue from one of Shakespeare’s many plays.

The final course being offered is The Stage Manager: Master Facilitator with professional production manager Charlene Crawford.

This runs on Nov. 17 and 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. and looks at what a stage manager does as well as the many tools a stage manager has at their disposal.

From there, participants will work through several exercises that go from “page to stage” from a stage manager’s perspective.

Visit gallery7theatre.com for course costs, to register or for more information. Each course is limited to 10 participants.

Abbotsford News