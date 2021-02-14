Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford hosts two online courses on acting

Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford holds two hands-on virtual courses starting Feb. 16 that are focused on developing performance skills for the camera.

The three-session courses are led by professional actor, producer and director Annette Reilly.

The first workshop, Acting in the Film and TV Industry, is held from 7 to 9 p.m. over three consecutive Tuesdays – Feb. 16, 23 and March 2.

Participants will explore topics such as auditioning, shooting a scene, set etiquette, camera awareness and technique, eyelines, working the Vancouver film market, and general professionalism.

Actors will finish the course with practical tools and skills, especially in the area of auditioning, whether in person, by tape submission or online.

The second workshop, Scene Study for Film and TV, runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on three consecutive Tuesdays starting March 30.

Participants will have the opportunity to expand their performance skills for both film and stage. The course will explore important acting techniques such as breaking down a scene, playing your notes, making strong character choices, acting for the camera and learning the infrastructure behind every good performance.

Reilly brings more than 20 years’ experience working on both sides of the camera and is an award-winning filmmaker and actor.

Growing up in small-town Alberta, she pursued her love of theatre with a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Victoria and was eventually led to film in an effort to bring pressing social justice issues into cinematic storytelling.

Her most recent film, A Typical Fairytale, was nominated for four Leo Awards and won awards at the Burbank International Film Festival, Children’s Film Festival Seattle, Okotoks Film Festival and NSI Online Film Festival.

For Gallery 7 Theatre, Reilly directed productions of Pride and Prejudice and The Matchmaker, and performed in Mary’s Wedding.

Both courses are held over Zoom. Visit gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940 for cost details or to register.

