Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford holds auditions

Gallery 7 Theatre holds auditions on Tuesday, Jan. 9 for its spring production of The Miracle Worker by William Gibson.

Auditions begin at 6:30 p.m. at the theatre’s administration and rehearsal hall, #100 – 34595 Third Ave. They are open to all community performers ages 14 to 75.

Rehearsals begin the week of Feb. 5.

The Miracle Worker details the story of deaf, blind and mute Helen Keller, who lives out a dark and silent existence that expresses itself only through violent and spoiled behaviour.

As a last resort, her family hires a young teacher, Anne Sullivan, to help.

Discovering a mind and spirit waiting to be released, Anne sets forth against all odds to help Helen break through her physical barriers and become the powerful person she truly is.

A Tony Award-winning drama, the play explores love, grace and mercy in the midst of searching for a much-needed miracle.

The Miracle Worker will be directed by Jessica Garden. An artist, administrator and passionate social justice advocate, Garden studied theatre and literature at Trinity Western University and worked for many years in property management.

As a director, she assisted on Dark Glass Theatre’s production of disPLACE and directed the world premiere of Throne at the Vancouver Fringe Festival.

The Miracle Worker runs April 6, 7 and 11-14 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m. on April 7 and 14.

To register for the audition or for more information, visit gallery7theatre.org or call 604-504-5940. Those interested in working behind the scenes are also invited to attend the auditions.