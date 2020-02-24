Gallery 7 Theatre holds auditions for Sherlock Holmes mystery-adventure

Production to run in May at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford

Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery will be directed by Jeff Kiers. Auditions for the show take place Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Gallery 7 Theatre holds auditions on Tuesday, Feb. 25 for it production of Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig.

The auditions for the final production in Gallery 7’s 2019-20 season take place at the theatre’s rehearsal hall at #100 – 34595 Third Ave. in Abbotsford.

Auditions are open to performers ages 18 and up.

Anyone interested in working behind the scenes as an assistant stage manager, running crew and sound or lighting operator is also welcome to attend the audition.

The show runs May 15 to 23 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, and rehearsals begin March 16.

‘We’re quite excited to be presenting this mad-cap comedy adventure,” says Ken Hildebrandt, executive/artistic director of Gallery 7 Theatre.

“Not only does it celebrate the great master sleuth Sherlock Holmes, it celebrates the magic of theatre.”

Hildebrandt said the story will be told by five actors who will play up to 40 characters, sometimes within seconds of each other.

Ken Ludwig of Lend Me a Tenor fame has created this hilarious and fast-paced mystery-adventure based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic, The Hound of the Baskervilles.

The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, infamous sleuth Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

Watch as the intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit.

Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time?

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery will be directed by designer and director Jeff Kiers.

Kiers designed the set for last year’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and is making his directorial debut with Gallery 7 Theatre with Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.

To register for an audition, or for more information, visitgallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940. Those auditioning will be assigned a time slot and a monologue closer to the audition.

