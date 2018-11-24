Gallery 7 Theatre holds auditions for classic musical

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to be staged in March

Gallery 7 Theatre of Abbotsford holds auditions next week for its March 2019 production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical spectacular Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The auditions take place Tuesday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 1 at the theatre’s rehearsal hall, #101 – 34595 Third Ave. They are open to all performers ages 12 and up.

This musical follows the Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors.

After being sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph gains favour with Potiphar, the Egyptian noble, before rejecting the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife.

Joseph winds up in jail, where he discovers an ability to interpret dreams.

His newfound talent catches the attention of the Elvis-inspired Pharaoh, and Joseph is promoted to right-hand man.

But during a famine, his family needs his help and Joseph is forced to decide whether to forgive or take revenge.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will run on March 22 and 23 and 26 to 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre (2329 Crescent Way), with matinees on March 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

“This show will be our 100th production and we’re looking forward to celebrating the milestone with this highly entertaining musical,” said Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 Theatre’s artistic director. “The show will offer performers a fun and challenging experience.”

Interested individuals are asked to sign up for either Nov. 27 or Dec. 1 online at gallery7theatre.com or by calling 604-504-5940.

They will be assigned an audition time slot and a monologue closer to the audition and are asked to prepare up to 16 bars of music in their usual vocal range from a musical of their choice.

Also welcome to attend the auditions are those interested in working behind the scenes as assistant stage managers, running crew or as a lighting operator.