Gallery 7 Theatre holds auditions for Beau Jest

Gallery 7 Theatre holds open auditions on Tuesday, Oct. 30 for its next production – Beau Jest, a comedy about family by James Sherman.
Auditions take place Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the theatre’s rehearsal hall at #100 – 34595 Third Ave.
The audition is open to all performers ages 18 to 75. Those interested in working behind the scenes as assistant stage managers, running crew, or tech operators are also invited to attend.
The story of Beau Jest goes like this: All Sarah’s parents want is for her to marry a nice Jewish boy, but Sarah has been dating anyone but.
To get her parents off her back, Sarah hires an actor to play her imaginary Jewish doctor boyfriend at a family dinner.
“Beau Jest is a classic comedy because it explores all the traditional struggles we experience with growing up, relating to our parents and/or children, and trying to please the ones who matter the most to us,” says Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 Theatre’s executive artistic director.
Directing Beau Jest is Jessica Garden, who directed last season’s hit production of The Miracle Worker.
Beau Jest will run Jan. 25 to Feb. 9 at the Abbotsford Community Arts Addition (2329 Crescent Way), and rehearsals begin Nov. 19.
For more information or to register for an audition, visit gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.