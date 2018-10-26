Gallery 7 Theatre holds auditions for Beau Jest

Production takes place in Abbotsford in the new year

Jessica Garden directs Gallery 7 Theatre's next production – Beau Jest. Auditions for the play take place Tuesday, Oct. 30. (Submitted photo)

Gallery 7 Theatre holds open auditions on Tuesday, Oct. 30 for its next production – Beau Jest, a comedy about family by James Sherman.

Auditions take place Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the theatre’s rehearsal hall at #100 – 34595 Third Ave.

The audition is open to all performers ages 18 to 75. Those interested in working behind the scenes as assistant stage managers, running crew, or tech operators are also invited to attend.

The story of Beau Jest goes like this: All Sarah’s parents want is for her to marry a nice Jewish boy, but Sarah has been dating anyone but.

To get her parents off her back, Sarah hires an actor to play her imaginary Jewish doctor boyfriend at a family dinner.

RELATED: Gallery 7 Theatre announces lineup for 28th annual season

“Beau Jest is a classic comedy because it explores all the traditional struggles we experience with growing up, relating to our parents and/or children, and trying to please the ones who matter the most to us,” says Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 Theatre’s executive artistic director.

Hilarity ensues as Sarah attempts to keep the charade going as long as she possibly can.

Directing Beau Jest is Jessica Garden, who directed last season’s hit production of The Miracle Worker.

Garden studied theatre and literature at Trinity Western University and served as managing producer for Dark Glass Theatre for a number of years.

She served as assistant director on productions of DisPlace: Refugee Stories in Their Own Words and Ruined by Lynn Nottage and directed the world premiere of Throne for the 2017 Vancouver Fringe Festival.

Beau Jest will run Jan. 25 to Feb. 9 at the Abbotsford Community Arts Addition (2329 Crescent Way), and rehearsals begin Nov. 19.

For more information or to register for an audition, visit gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.