Gallery 7 Theatre holds auditions for award-winning musical, The Secret Garden

Auditions are open to performers ages 14 and up and anyone interested in working behind the scenes

Gallery 7 Theatre, led by executive/artistic director Ken Hildebrandt (above), will hold open auditions for its next production. Submitted photo

Gallery 7 Theatre holds open auditions for The Secret Garden, its next production in its all-new, 2019-2020 ‘Ordinary Heroes’ theatre season.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26 starting at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 30 starting at 10 a.m. at the theatre’s rehearsal hall, 100 – 34595 3rd Ave. .

“This uplifting Broadway musical is packed full of beautiful ballads and toe-tapping melodies,” says Ken Hildebrandt, executive/artistic director of Gallery 7 Theatre and the play’s director. “It won the Tony Award for best book, is a faithful adaptation of the classic children’s novel by Francis Hodgson Burnett, and tells a heart-warming story of family, friendship, healing and forgiveness. The show also presents performers with wonderful acting and singing opportunities.”

Auditions are open to performers ages 14 and up, and anyone interested in working behind the scenes as an assistant stage manager, running crew or as sound and lighting operators, are also welcome to attend the audition.

Gallery 7 Theatre extends a special invitation to members of the South Asian community to participate in the show as well.

Orphaned in India, young Mary Lennox journeys back to England to live with her reclusive and embittered Uncle Archibald and his invalid son, Colin. Struggling to come to terms with her new life at Misselthwaite Manor, with its ghostly hallways and vast moors, Mary discovers a secret garden hidden away and abandoned on the estate. A story of healing, forgiveness and renewal emerges as Mary dedicates herself to restoring the garden to its former glory and forges new friendships with an eclectic mix of colourful characters along the way.

“This powerful and moving story will warm your heart and refresh your spirits,” concludes Hildebrandt. “I can’t wait to share it with Fraser Valley audiences.”

The Secret Garden will run March 27 to April 4 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. Rehearsals will commence Jan. 13.

To register for an audition, or for more information, visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.

Auditionees will be assigned an audition time slot and a monologue closer to the audition. They are also asked to prepare up to 16 bars of music in their usual vocal range from a musical of their choice.