Gallery 7 Theatre announces lineup for 28th annual season

Ken Hildebrandt is the executive/artistic director for Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford.

Fraser Valley audiences are in for an exciting and entertaining year of classic productions as Gallery 7 Theatre presents its 28th annual season of theatre starting in September.

The season features a mix of full-scale plays, a musical, a short-play festival, a seasonal offering of Christmas music and stories in partnership with Vancouver’s Pacific Theatre, and a family-friendly comedy improv night.

“We’re pulling out all the stops for an incredible season of classic stories,” said Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 Theatre’s executive/artistic director.

“All of the shows in the upcoming season explore love and family in some shape or form, and all of them promise to bring levity to our lives. But there’s lots here for the soul and mind too – themes that will challenge our way of thinking, encourage us in our faith, and inspire us to greatness.”

The mainstage season launches in November with a production of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, adapted by Canadian playwright Tom Wood.

The season continues in January with a production of Beau Jest, a hilarious comedy by James Sherman about family, romance, and living life authentically.

In March, musical theatre fans will delight in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. With lyrics by Tim Rice, the irresistible family musical tells the Bible story of Joseph and his coat of many colours.

The mainstage series concludes with Gallery 7 Theatre’s first-ever production of a Shakespeare play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, arguably one of The Bard’s most famous comedies.

“That’s a huge playbill in and of itself, but we’re not stopping there,” Hildebrandt said.

“We’ve also got an exciting second-stage series in the works that will see the return of some traditional theatre experiences that have become an important part of the Gallery 7 schedule.”

In September, the theatre will host its second annual one-act play showcase, now called Abby Theatre Fest.

The festival will feature an eclectic mix of short plays that are sure to challenge and stretch boundaries while showcasing the talents of emerging and established directors, actors and designers from throughout the Lower Mainland.

In December, Gallery 7 will partner with Vancouver’s Pacific Theatre in presenting Christmas Presence, an annual favourite featuring a potpourri of seasonal music and stories.

Then, in March, Panic Squad and Friends will take to the stage with their unique brand of hilarious clean-comedy improv.

Visit gallery7theatre.com for more information, including ticket details.

