FVRL kicks off Summer Reading Club

It's reading fun for the whole family with lots of prizes to be won

School’s out for the summer, which means it’s time for beaches, balls, bikes, and books.

This July, the Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) is again kicking off its Summer Reading Club across all of its locations, and this year’s theme is Motion Commotion.

“At its core, the Summer Reading Club is a reading incentive to combat the learning drop that happens during the summer months,” said Jacquelynne Garden, a Chilliwack FVRL librarian.

Originally created for elementary-aged children, Garden explained the program’s been opened up to the entire family, with a group for each age group, to promote literacy as a family activity.

There’s Read to Me for children up to 5, the Summer Reading Club for those in grades kindergarten to six, and the teen and adult groups, said Garden.

“Fifteen minutes a day or more of quality reading is what we’re hoping for,” Garden continued. And while any reading counts, Garden recommends something that “works towards literacy,” such as novels, magazines, or newspapers.

“Reading out loud or … listening to audio books also counts,” added the librarian.

READ MORE: Don’t let learning take a holiday this summer

To participate in the club, readers are asked to visit their local FVRL branch and sign up for free in the appropriate age group. Once registered, participants will receive the appropriate reading record where they tally up every day they read for at least 15 minutes. At the end of every seven days of reading, participants can visit their branch and receive entries for prizes.

“This year we’ve done prize packs,” said Garden. For every seven days of reading, Club members get an entry they can submit for one of the prize packs. There’s also a FVRL system-wide contest to win a Nintendo Switch, said Garden. “There are lots of fun prizes to be won.”

With two FVRL locations in the city, locals can participate at either branch, however, the Chilliwack location is hosting the program’s kick-off party, whereas the wrap-up celebration will take place at the Sardis branch.

“Our kickoff party is going to be lots of fun,” said Garden. “We’ll have a bouncy castle, crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, (and more).”

Starting at 10:30 a.m. in Salish Park, the Summer Reading Club’s kickoff party will feature Norden the Magician, whose show starts at 12:30 p.m. inside the library. And there will be near-weekly events all summer long.

“We just want people to come out, have fun … and get involved,” said Garden.

And if you’re struggling with finding something to read, Garden encourages readers to check out two of the FVRL’s newest programs: My Reading Adviser and the ReadRadio podcast. Both programs were designed to help readers find their next favourite book.

For more information about the Summer Reading Club, or about the Fraser Valley Regional Library, please visit their website at FVRL.bc.ca.

