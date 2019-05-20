Funnyman coming to the West Shore

If your funny bone needs an adjustment, Billy Gardell can deliver what you’re looking for.
Well-known for his portrayal of Officer Biggs on the popular television show Mike & Molly, Gardell is bringing his hilarious brand of standup comedy to Elements Casino Victoria in View Royal on Thursday, June 8.
Critics have called Gardell’s show a powerhouse for the way he weaves stories of a rough childhood, wild adolescence and new family life into his act. His grounded, down-to-earth point of view strikes a chord with audiences everywhere.
A veteran of standup since he was 19, Gardell currently has a recurring role on Young Sheldon. He has also entertained millions of viewers on a host of other shows including My Name is Earl, Yes Dear, Judging Amy, The Practice and Gary the Rat.
Gardell also earned a daytime Emmy nomination as best game show host for Monopoly Millionaire’s Club.
Tickets cost $49.50 plus service charges, and are available at elementscasinovictoria.com. Call 1-866-748-3718 for information on overnight packages.