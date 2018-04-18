Fundraising concert in Black Creek

On Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m., there will be a special concert featuring Calvin Dyck, concertmaster of the Vancouver Island Symphony, along with violinist Art Petrie and pianist Andrea Wood at Black Creek United Mennonite Church, 2277 Enns Rd.

On Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m., there will be a special concert featuring Calvin Dyck, concertmaster of the Vancouver Island Symphony, along with violinist Art Petrie and pianist Andrea Wood at Black Creek United Mennonite Church, 2277 Enns Rd.

The concert will feature stories from Dyck’s recent trip to Kenya and Ethiopia, and favourite melodies such as the meditation from Thais, Gabriel’s Oboe and the Hot Canary, and include coffee and dessert.

Proceeds from the concert will go to fund MCC projects in East Africa.

For more information, contact Black Creek Mennonite at 778-998-9534.