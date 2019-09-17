Fundraiser set for Fastlane to Paradise

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming show Fastlane to Paradise, which will have a fundraising event on Saturday at Finley’s. Photo: Elizabeth Cunningham

Submitted

Popularized musicals like Cats and Les Miserables, or newer hits like Wicked and Come from Away, delight audiences around the world and become favourites amongst theatre-goers with their familiar songs and stories. But do you ever wonder what might be the next big show? Or what actually goes into the making of a new musical?

Composer and author Doug Jamieson will tell you, “It all starts with a what-if idea.”

Fastlane to Paradise is a Faustian legend that centres on an unassuming street musician who sells his soul to the Devil in exchange for worldly success. Jamieson began writing the first version of this musical 20 years ago, only to pick it up again in 2016 in earnest.

In addition to working with three dramaturges on the script and making numerous enhancements to the storyline and character development, Jamieson has also gathered an outstanding production team around him that is confident this new musical is worthy of national attention.

With a crew that includes an award-winning set designer, a world-class choreographer, an expert lighting designer and a team of seasoned production veterans, Fastlane to Paradise will pull out all the stops and include a fantastic live band. The melding of music styles — ranging from hip hop to contemporary choral, opera to rock — will ensure that everyone is moving in their seats.

The all-star company, made up of some of Nelson’s finest performers and a score of notable emerging talent, will be ready to take to the Capitol Theatre stage Halloween weekend, with shows running Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Grant applications and sponsorship requests have amounted in generous support from the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, the BC Arts Council, the Nelson and District Credit Union and a Canada Helps (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/fastlane-to-paradise-the-musical) campaign is actively collecting donations to help fundraise.

A special fundraiser event — The Devil Went Down to Finley’s — is scheduled for Saturday at Finley’s Bar and Grill. The fundraiser will showcase Stelio Calagias and his band Baker Street Blues while also featuring musicians from the production, including saxophonist Clint Swanson and trumpeter Michael Perkins. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15 entry, with proceeds going towards the musical production costs.

Tickets for Fastlane to Paradise are also on sale at capitoltheatre.ca.