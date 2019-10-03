From football to fashion: Abbotsford designer makes Vancouver Fashion Week

An Abbotsford man is going from the gridiron to the catwalk.
Tyson Gibson, 21, a former competitive football player, is now a fashion designer whose collection is among those being shown during Vancouver Fashion Week.
Gibson’s line blends sportswear with high-fashion influences.
He is a graduate of Robert Bateman Secondary in Abbotsford, and a 2019 graduate of Blanche Macdonald Centre in Vancouver.
He now runs Tyson Gibson Fashion, and Vancouver Fashion Week marks the release of his first ready-to-wear collection.
The week, showcasing looks from the spring/summer 2020 season, runs from Oct. 7 to 13 at David Lam Hall in Vancouver.
Gibson’s collection will be shown on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6:20 p.m.
